Mitsubishi Motors is raising U.S. prices for some vehicle models as the industry grapples with the fallout of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported cars and parts.

The U.S. prices of three models — the gasoline versions of the Outlander, Outlander Sport and Eclipse Cross — will be raised an average of 2.1%, effective Wednesday, the company said in a statement. The increase is part of a regular adjustment that includes measures to counter inflation, it said.

The new prices will affect vehicles delivered after Wednesday and won’t be applied to cars currently on display in showrooms.