Airfares from Europe to the United States have dropped to rates not seen since before the pandemic as travelers from Western Europe lead a pullback in travel to the U.S. that is expected to continue through at least July.

Overseas arrivals to the United States fell 2.8% in May from a year ago, according to preliminary data from the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Travel from Western Europe fell 4.4% in May, although travel from Eastern Europe rose 4.6% in the same period.

Forward bookings suggest sustained declines are on the horizon, with total inbound bookings to the U.S. in July down 13% year-over-year, according to OAG Aviation, an analytics firm.