U.S. President Donald Trump’s family is getting into the mobile phone business with a Trump-branded service that will rely on existing wireless networks and hardware that is "made in America.”

Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., unveiled the service, dubbed Trump Mobile, on Monday at Trump Tower in New York on the 10-year anniversary of their father’s announcement that he would run in the 2016 presidential election.

"We’ve partnered with some of the greatest people in the industry to make sure that real Americans get true value from their mobile carriers,” Trump Jr. said. He and Eric Trump are executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization.