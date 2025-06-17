The Bank of Japan skipped a rate increase on Tuesday due to economic uncertainties related to U.S. tariff policy.
It also said that it would adjust its Japanese government bond purchasing program in a way that could help shore up the bond market.
The decisions were made at a two-day policy meeting that concluded Tuesday.
