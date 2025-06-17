TikTok is looking to enter the e-commerce market in Japan via the launch of its TikTok Shop — a service in which users can purchase promoted products directly from the social media app — as soon as this month.

Japan would be the newest addition to a list of countries where the service is available, including the U.S. and the Philippines.

How TikTok Shop will perform in the Japanese e-commerce market, which has been dominated by Amazon Japan and Rakuten, will be in focus once the service begins.