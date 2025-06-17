SoftBank Group has raised around $4.8 billion through a sale of T-Mobile U.S. shares, a move that helps fund the Japanese company’s grandiose plans for artificial intelligence.

The Japanese technology giant sold 21.5 million T-Mobile shares for $224 each — pricing the stock at the bottom of an indicated range of $224 to $228 — in an unregistered overnight block sale, according to the final terms of the deal. The offering represents a discount of 3% to T-Mobile’s Monday closing price of $230.99 per share.

SoftBank is ramping up investments aimed at making AI reasoning superior to that of humans. It plans to put down as much as $30 billion in OpenAI and is also working with the ChatGPT creator to ferry hundreds of billions of dollars into data centers and related infrastructure in the U.S. and around the world. Its original plans for debt financing had snagged on uncertainties around U.S. tariffs.