Nissan Motor's push to breathe new life into its lineup will see the debut of an updated version of the Leaf, the struggling brand’s compact family car that was the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle.

The Leaf has sold almost 700,000 units since it was originally released in 2010, making Nissan an EV pioneer. But the Japanese carmaker struggled to maintain that early momentum, only introducing its second fully electric model — the Ariya SUV — in 2022 into a market crowded with high-tech offerings.

Now, as CEO Ivan Espinosa undertakes an ambitious rescue plan to stem the carmaker’s rapidly deteriorating financial position, Nissan is betting a revamp of the Leaf will help it regain its edge. The company doesn’t need a savior to get back on its feet, according to Espinosa, who has put his focus on slashing jobs and shutting factories to get Nissan back on track.