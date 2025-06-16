Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been pitching the idea of "sovereign AI" since 2023. Europe is now starting to listen and act.

The concept is based on the idea that the language, knowledge, history and culture of each region are different, and every nation needs to develop and own its artificial intelligence.

Last week, the CEO of the AI chipmaker toured Europe's major capitals — London, Paris and Berlin — announcing a slew of projects and partnerships, while highlighting the lack of AI infrastructure in the region. In a place where leaders are increasingly wary of the continent's dependency on a handful of U.S. tech companies and after drawing ire from the U.S. President Donald Trump, his vision has started to gain traction.