Ashton Hall’s morning routine involves dunking his head in iced Saratoga Spring Water. For the company that sells the bottled water — Hall’s brand of choice for drinking, brushing his teeth and submerging himself — that’s fantastic news.

"We’re so thankful to this incredible fitness influencer called Ashton Hall,” Saratoga-owner Primo Brands’s CEO Robbert Rietbroek said on an earnings call after Hall’s morning routine video went viral. "He really helped put our brand on the map.”

Primo Brands, which wasn’t affiliated with Hall when he made his video, is among the increasing number of companies benefiting from influencer cosigns.