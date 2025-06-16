Economic security has been an ever-present element in trade talks between Japan and the United States, and an area of broad agreement between the two countries. They both want to work toward ensuring a steady supply of critical materials, and cooperation is seen as a way to achieve that.

Beyond the basics, not much progress seems to have been made. Details remain scarce despite frequent references to the theme of economic security by Japanese and U.S. negotiators.

Observers say that any initiatives will take years to materialize. Importantly, they note, an agreement on economic security does little to get Japan what it really wants, which is a full removal of the heavy duties imposed by Washington since March.