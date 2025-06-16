Renault CEO Luca de Meo is leaving the French carmaker to pursue a role outside the auto industry, the company said on Sunday; newspaper Le Figaro reported he would become the new chief executive of Gucci owner Kering.

De Meo turned around the troubled French automaker in his five years at the helm, overhauling strategic alliance with Nissan spanning two decades and doubling down on hybrid motors while shifting toward electric vehicles.

The Italian will replace Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, whose family controls the heavily indebted luxury conglomerate and who has been leading it for 20 years, Le Figaro reported.