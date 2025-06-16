Taiyo Holdings will decide on proposals from several private equity funds — and whether to delist — after a shareholder meeting this month in which its president, Eiji Sato, is likely to face a vote on his ouster.

The Japanese chemical manufacturer will decide on the proposals in August at the earliest, Sato said in an interview. The company is reviewing formal proposals for capital alliances, including privatization, from fewer than five private equity funds, and a special committee is examining whether the acquisition terms are fair, he said.

Taiyo is set to hold its annual shareholders’ meeting on Saturday, and the conference may become heated.