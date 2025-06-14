Japan and the U.S. held another round of trade talks in Washington as officials try to reach an agreement ahead of a Group of Seven summit in Canada and a meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Japan’s top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for 70 minutes and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for 45 minutes on Friday. The talks took place a few hours after Ishiba said Japan is continuing to ask the U.S. to withdraw the tariffs following a call with the U.S. president.

"To achieve an agreement that is mutually beneficial, we engaged in very in-depth discussions with the two ministers and explored the possibility of reaching an agreement,” Akazawa told reporters after the sixth round of trade negotiations. "We further deepened discussions on issues such as expanding bilateral trade, nontariff measures and cooperation on economic security.”