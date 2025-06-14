The White House earlier this month directed the U.S. Defense Department and NASA to gather details on billions of dollars in SpaceX contracts following the public blowout between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, four people familiar with the order said.

Sparking an ongoing review, the administration ordered the agencies to scrutinize Musk’s contracts to ready possible retaliation against the businessman and his companies, the people said. Pentagon officials are simultaneously considering whether to reduce the role that SpaceX, Musk’s space and satellite company, may win in an ambitious new U.S. missile defense system.

It couldn’t be determined whether the White House intends to cancel any of the approximately $22 billion in federal contracts SpaceX now has. But the review shows the administration is following through on a threat by Trump during his spat with Musk last week to possibly terminate business and subsidies for Musk ventures.