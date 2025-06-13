Amid a flurry of negotiations over U.S. tariffs, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting next week on the sidelines of the Group of Seven leaders summit in western Canada, the two leaders confirmed in a phone call on Friday night.

“The G7 summit is scheduled for next week, and we have confirmed that a meeting will be held there to further deepen discussions on Japan-U.S. cooperation,” Ishiba told reporters after the call.

During the phone call, which was initiated by the prime minister, the two agreed to accelerate the tariff negotiations as Japan’s chief negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, headed to Washington for the sixth round of consultations since talks started in mid-April, Ishiba told reporters after the call.