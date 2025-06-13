Japan's efforts to achieve wage growth are reflected in this year's honebuto no hōshin — a document that sets economic and fiscal management guidelines for the government.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba approved the document on Friday.

“My impression is that this year’s honebuto indicates an even stronger commitment to raising wages,” said Saisuke Sakai, chief economist at Mizuho Research & Technologies, adding that it presents some bold targets.