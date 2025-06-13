Bank of Japan officials see prices rising a little stronger than they expected earlier in the year, a factor that may open the door to discussions over whether to raise interest rates if global trade tensions ease, according to people familiar with the matter.

The officials expect the central bank’s benchmark interest rate to be left at 0.5% at the end of a two-day gathering next week as they need to monitor developments in tariff talks globally and their economic implications, the people said.

But if tariff measures turn out to be not so disruptive for the underlying price trend, officials would see that supporting a discussion over whether to raise the rate, the people said.