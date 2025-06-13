Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda’s reelection garnered almost 97% of voted shares during the carmaker’s annual meeting, marking a comeback from the record low he saw after a series of regulatory scandals led investors to question the business group’s leadership.

Chief Executive Officer Koji Sato was also reappointed to the board, with a 98% tally, the company said in a statement Friday.

The rebound in Toyoda’s popularity suggest tacit shareholder approval of how he handled the certification issues, as well as the company’s steady performance through an exceptionally hazardous stretch for the global automobile industry. The chairman’s reappointment vote was 85% in 2023 — falling below the 90% threshold for the first time in years — and dipped even further to a record low of 72% last year.