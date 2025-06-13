Boeing leadership was back in crisis mode on Thursday following the deadly crash of an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner jet minutes after takeoff earlier in the day.

The planemaker's new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, had been set to head to the Paris Air Show, the industry's biggest event of the year, after several key accomplishments in recent weeks as he tries to rebuild public trust in the company following a series of safety and production crises.

But his plan to attend the show next week with Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stephanie Pope has been scrapped, Ortberg said, as the company focuses on the investigation into the first-ever crash of a 787 jet — its most advanced model.