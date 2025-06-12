U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was very happy with a trade deal that restored a fragile truce in the U.S.-China trade war, a day after negotiators from Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework covering tariff rates.
The deal also removes Chinese export restrictions on rare earth minerals and allows Chinese students access to U.S. universities.
"We made a great deal with China. We're very happy with it," Trump told reporters before a performance at Washington's Kennedy Center on Wednesday evening. "We have everything we need, and we're going to do very well with it. And hopefully they are, too."
