Meta has poached top engineers from multiple tech firms, including Google, for a new team focused on achieving a more advanced form of AI called artificial general intelligence.

Jack Rae, a principal researcher at Google DeepMind, is expected to join Meta’s "superintelligence” team, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not public. Meta has also recruited Johan Schalkwyk, a machine learning lead at AI voice startup Sesame, other people said.

Alexandr Wang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Scale, is also expected to be part of the team after Meta finalizes a multibillion-dollar investment in the data labeling startup that could be announced as soon as this week.