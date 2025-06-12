Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba still sees distance with the U.S. when it comes to trade talks, according to an opposition party leader who met with the leader to discuss U.S. tariffs.

Ishiba is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven leaders gathering in Canada starting Sunday. Ahead of that potentially key meeting, the prime minister gathered with opposition party leaders Thursday to canvass their thoughts on the American levies.

Speaking to reporters after the gathering, Nippon Ishin no Kai co-leader Seiji Maehara said that Ishiba said there is a large gap between the U.S. and Japanese stances, and that he doesn’t have a particular timeline in mind for when the two sides may come to an agreement.