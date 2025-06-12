Vietnam’s trade minister has met with executives from Nike and Walmart as part of a major charm offensive targeting U.S. businesses, aiming to rally support ahead of high-stakes trade negotiations to avoid steep tariffs.

Nguyen Hong Dien called on the companies to "voice their strong support and promote the negotiation process to soon reach a fair, balanced and sustainable agreement,” according to a statement on the Vietnamese trade ministry’s website.

Vietnam has engaged in weeks of intense diplomacy with the U.S. — the largest export market of the trade-reliant country — as it seeks to avert a threatened 46% tariff, which was later wound back to 10% for 90 days to allow time for talks.