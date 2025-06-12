The University of Tokyo and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) have opened a research laboratory where they will be working together on chip-related technologies and supporting educational and research and development opportunities.

“Today is a milestone occasion for TSMC, as it marks the establishment of our first joint laboratory with a university outside of Taiwan," said Y.J. Mii, a TSMC executive vice president, during a news conference Thursday at the University of Tokyo.

The university and chipmaker said the project will mainly focus on research, education and talent incubation. In chips, they will work on materials, devices and designs. They are also planning to engage in chip-prototyping education.