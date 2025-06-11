The U.S. and China agreed to a preliminary plan to ease trade tensions, which could revive the flow of sensitive goods between the world’s two largest economies.

American and Chinese negotiators in London said both sides agreed on a framework on how to implement the consensus the two sides reached in the prior round of talks in Geneva.

The U.S. and Chinese delegations will now take the proposal back to their respective leaders, according to China’s chief trade negotiator Li Chenggang.