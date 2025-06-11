Nintendo sold 3.5 million-plus units of the Switch 2 in just four days since its release on June 5, a record-breaking start for the company’s first new console in eight years.

The company has already sold more of the device than the roughly 2.7 million the original Switch managed during its first month in 2017.

The numbers, released by the company Wednesday, bode well for its target of selling 15 million units by March next year. They also reinforce analysts’ projections that Nintendo may be able to sell far more if it can pump up supply.