Hyundai Motor has a rare earths stockpile that can last about a year, and it does not expect any near-term impact from global supply chain disruptions caused by China's export curbs, said a person who attended a company investor call.

China's decision in April to restrict exports of a wide range of rare earths and related magnets has tripped up the supply chains central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.

The stockpiling by Hyundai, the world's No.3 automaker along with its affiliate Kia, indicates it is better-placed than many competitors to withstand restrictions that have already impacted production or the supplier network of companies including Ford and BMW.