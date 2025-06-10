Hopes have dimmed for a trade deal between Japan and the United States in the coming days, as no breakthroughs have been achieved despite Japan’s tariff czar traveling to Washington for trade talks three weeks in a row.

While noting the increased pace of negotiations over the past month has delivered some progress, chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said at a Tuesday news conference that a clear path toward common ground has yet to be found.

"It feels like we're still in a dense fog,” he said.