Fuji Media Holdings’ incoming president said "all options” regarding its real estate operations remain on the table, including a possible spinoff along the lines of activist investor demands.

The Japanese entertainment group last month rejected a shareholder proposal from Dalton Investments calling for a different slate of directors as well as a spin-out of its lucrative real estate arm. But the company has yet to finalize its long-term strategy, Kenji Shimizu said in an interview Monday.

"The resulting scenario may be something along the lines of what shareholders propose, or we may pursue further growth instead,” Shimizu said. "Both scenarios are possible.”