Bain Capital is bolstering its property investments in Japan with a pipeline of deals, after taking over Seven & I Holdings’ supermarkets and amassing more than ¥723.5 billion ($5 billion) of real estate assets in the country.
The investment firm has about five deals under discussion that leverage a strategy to unlock value from real estate assets held by Japanese companies, said Man Kinoshita, a partner in the special situations team.
Property is becoming a key feature of the booming private equity landscape in Japan, as global investment firms look to scoop up undervalued assets.
