Three months after the Chinese artificial intelligence developer DeepSeek upended the tech world with a model that rivaled America’s best, a 28-year-old AI executive named Alexandr Wang came to Capitol Hill to tell policymakers what they needed to do to maintain U.S. dominance.
The U.S. needs to establish a "national AI data reserve,” supply enough power for data centers and avoid an onerous patchwork of state-level rules, Wang said at the April hearing. Lawmakers welcomed his feedback. "It’s good to see you again here in Washington,” Republican Representative Neal Dunn of Florida said. "You’re becoming a regular up here.”
Wang, the chief executive officer of Scale AI, may not be a household name in the same way OpenAI’s Sam Altman has become. But he and his company have gained significant influence in tech and policy circles in recent years.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.