Online brokerage accounts in Japan continue to be hijacked in significant numbers, according to the Financial Services Agency.
In May, 2,289 unauthorized transactions were logged, and ¥200 billion of fraudulent trades were made, the FSA said in a report released last week.
That's down from April's 2,910 illicit transactions and about ¥290 billion in fraudulent trading but still high by historical standards.
