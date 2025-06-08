Meta Platforms is in talks to make a multibillion-dollar investment into artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, according to people familiar with the matter.
The financing could exceed $10 billion in value, some of the people said, making it one of the largest private company funding events of all time.
The terms of the deal are not finalized and could still change, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.
