U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to let rare earth minerals and magnets flow to the United States, a move that could lower tensions between the world's biggest economies.
Asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether Xi had agreed to do so, Trump replied: "Yes, he did."
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
