Tesla’s shares sank as a simmering feud between company chief Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump devolved into a public war of words between two of the world’s most powerful people.

Trump on Thursday said he was "very disappointed” by the Tesla chief executive officer’s criticism of his signature tax policy bill. Musk fired back in several social media posts, saying in one that "without me, Trump would have lost the election.”

The U.S. president later floated terminating federal contracts and subsidies extended to Musk’s companies and said that he had asked the Tesla and SpaceX leader to leave his administration, which Musk said was a "lie.”