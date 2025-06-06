Japan’s household spending unexpectedly declined in April as elevated inflation deterred discretionary spending, in a worrisome sign for policymakers after the economy began contracting even before U.S. tariff measures fully kicked in.

Outlays by households, adjusted for inflation, fell 0.1% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported Friday. The result compared with a median estimate by economists of a 1.5% gain. The decline was led by health care and miscellaneous spending, while outlays jumped 10.9% for housing.

The importance of consumer spending as an engine of growth in Japan has increased as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff campaign deals a blow to factory output and exports. Extra duties on steel and aluminum took effect in March, with tariffs on autos and a broad tax on other products starting in April. Domestic demand will likely be a key factor in determining whether Japan can avoid a technical recession after the economy shrank in the first quarter.