Japan’s exports fell in the first 20 days of May as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration’s sweeping tariffs continued to disrupt trade.

Exports measured by value dropped 3% from the same period a year earlier, the Finance Ministry reported Friday. That compared with a 2.3% gain in the first 20 days of April, and a 2.0% rise for all of that month. Growth in exports has averaged 6.2% over the year through April.

Japan’s trade balance for the period was in the red, with a deficit of ¥1.1 trillion ($7.7 billion). The 20-day data don’t provide details such as a breakdown of exports to specific countries or regions. The figures for the full month of May are set to be released on June 18.