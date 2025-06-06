Japan’s exports fell in the first 20 days of May as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration’s sweeping tariffs continued to disrupt trade.
Exports measured by value dropped 3% from the same period a year earlier, the Finance Ministry reported Friday. That compared with a 2.3% gain in the first 20 days of April, and a 2.0% rise for all of that month. Growth in exports has averaged 6.2% over the year through April.
Japan’s trade balance for the period was in the red, with a deficit of ¥1.1 trillion ($7.7 billion). The 20-day data don’t provide details such as a breakdown of exports to specific countries or regions. The figures for the full month of May are set to be released on June 18.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.