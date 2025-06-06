A record number of curry shops in Japan went out of business in the past year, as purveyors of one of the country’s most beloved dishes took a hit from soaring rice prices.
Thirteen curry shops with more than ¥10 million ($70,000) in debt filed for bankruptcy in the year ended March — a record high for a second consecutive year, according to a report from Tokyo-based research firm Teikoku Databank. The total number of bankruptcies is likely to be much higher when considering smaller mom-and-pop shops, the firm said.
Prices of mainstay ingredients in Japanese curry — such as rice, spices, meat and vegetables — have gone up due to a rice shortage, adverse weather and a weak yen, the report said. Higher energy prices have also dented the profits of shop operators.
Japanese curry, a thick brown sauce containing meat and vegetables, is usually served on a bed of rice. A basic curry rice dish, a classic comfort food, now costs ¥365 — a record high, according to Teikoku Databank.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government has been scrambling to combat skyrocketing rice prices in Japan by releasing stockpiles of the staple ahead of a summer election.
During the coronavirus pandemic, takeout and delivery orders fueled a curry boom that has now also slowed, hurting sales for curry shops, Teikoku Databank said.
