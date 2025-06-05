Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai said his company will keep expanding its engineering ranks at least into 2026, stressing human talent remains key even as Google’s parent ramps up artificial intelligence investments.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Tech conference in San Francisco, Pichai said he will continue to invest in engineering in the near future.

U.S. tech leaders like Microsoft have trimmed more staff this year, reflecting in part the enormous investments needed to ensure leadership in AI. The firings have stoked fears about the technology replacing certain job functions. Google, itself, has conducted rounds of layoffs in recent years to free up resources.