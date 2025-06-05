Japan will stick to its stance of seeking to have all U.S. tariffs be removed in what could be the final ministerial-level talks ahead of a leaders’ summit this month, the nation’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said.

"Japan will continue to strongly urge the U.S. to reconsider its series of tariff measures,” Akazawa said Thursday in Tokyo as he left for Washington.

He added that he’s not sure which U.S. officials will meet him for the fifth round of trade negotiations.

Akazawa is set to return to Japan on Sunday, about a week before the Group of Seven gathering convenes in Canada. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines, with anticipation mounting for an announcement of a trade deal.

Earlier this week, Akazawa said Japan will continue to seek a full reversal of the U.S. tariffs, adding that he didn’t plan to accompany Ishiba to the G7 summit. While he cited progress toward an agreement after the previous round of talks, the U.S. this week doubled a levy on steel and aluminum to 50%.

"We are collecting and analyzing information on the impact,” Akazawa said about the metals tariff. "We will respond appropriately based on the results of that analysis.”

As with many other nations, Japan also faces a 25% levy on cars and a 10% levy on all other goods. The across-the-board tariff is set to rise to 24% in early July barring a deal.