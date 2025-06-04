The United States on Tuesday announced it would skip doubling steel and aluminum tariffs for the U.K., hours after the British government said the two countries agreed on the need to implement a tariff relief deal as soon as possible.

The U.S. announcement, which exempts British steel and aluminum from a doubling of tariffs to 50%, came in a proclamation signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday that will raise metals tariffs for other countries from June 4.

British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met in Paris on Tuesday during a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).