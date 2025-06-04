Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that uncertainties over high tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump remain extremely strong.

Business and household sentiments "have deteriorated recently," Ueda said at an event hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, in Tokyo.

On the central bank's monetary policy moves going forward, Ueda said that the BOJ will continue to raise interest rates if the Japanese economy and prices move in line with the bank's outlook.