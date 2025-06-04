The United States on Wednesday doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50% as it continued intense negotiations with Japan, which is hoping to reach a trade deal within a couple of weeks.
The higher rates imposed Wednesday will support American industry, U.S. President Donald Trump said at a rally at United States Steel’s plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania last week.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.