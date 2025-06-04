Japan’s retail investors have started to place their bets on trading house stocks, heavily backed by Berkshire Hathaway’s legendary investor Warren Buffett, eyeing strong business models and stellar shareholder returns.

Investment demand from Nippon Individual Savings Accounts, or NISA, has spread to trading companies alongside traditional favorites like NTT, Japan Tobacco and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Mitsubishi, one of Japan’s biggest trading companies, placed third for the first time since March among retail holdings under the tax-exempt savings program. That’s according to data from SBI Securities, while Rakuten Securities’ ranked it fourth since April.