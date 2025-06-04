On Thursday, Nintendo releases the Switch 2, its first new console in more than eight years.

The hybrid console — capable of being played as a handheld device as well as in a docked state connected to an external monitor or television — is rolling out to high demand. In Japan, more than 2.2 million orders were placed for the console ahead of its formal June 5 debut, outpacing the Kyoto-based gaming company’s ability to manufacture enough devices.

Outside Japan, some retailers have already received out-of-stock signage printed and shipped by Nintendo.