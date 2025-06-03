U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to land more trade deals, but talks with China and Europe continue to languish amid communications breakdowns and fresh tariff threats.

So far, there have been few signs of a breakthrough with either of America's two biggest trading partners. In recent days, the path forward has only grown more complicated, with Trump engaging again in trade brinkmanship and pronouncements that have fueled tensions.

Friction between the U.S. and China increased as Beijing claimed Washington had "seriously undermined” a recent tariff truce and threatened to defend its interests — hinting at possible retaliation.