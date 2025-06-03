The OECD slashed its annual global growth forecast on Tuesday, warning that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs blitz would stifle the world economy — hitting the United States especially hard.
After 3.3% growth last year, the world economy is now expected to expand by a "modest" 2.9% in 2025 and 2026, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.
In its previous report in March, the OECD had forecast growth of 3.1% for 2025 and 3.0% for 2026.
