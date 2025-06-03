The head of a global airlines industry body said on Monday that growing trade barriers risked damaging the economy and the air travel sector, and "unacceptable" plane delivery delays were frustrating growth plans at a time of record passenger numbers.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) shaved a key forecast for 2025 industry-wide profits, blaming trade tensions and declining consumer confidence.

"Like all forms of connectivity, flying makes the world more prosperous," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said at the group's annual meeting in New Delhi.