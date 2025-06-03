Daiwa Securities boss Akihiko Ogino said the Japan brokerage won’t be pushing to add staff working on mergers and acquisitions, providing a downbeat assessment on the impact to dealmaking from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policy.
"We had originally planned to steadily increase the headcount, but I have issued an instruction to hold it for a bit,” Ogino said in a recent interview.
The assessment from Japan’s second-largest brokerage indicates how changes in global trade policy are rippling through spending activity as finance firms around the world signal investment banking fees could decline amid the turbulence.
