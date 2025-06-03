The Bank of Japan will probably decide to stop reducing the amount of its government bond purchases in a plan for next fiscal year when authorities gather this month, as they eye a worrisome surge in JGB yields, according to a former BOJ board member.

Since last summer, the bank has been reducing its buying of government bonds by ¥400 billion ($2.8 billion) every quarter, but that process will come to a halt, former board member Makoto Sakurai said in an interview Monday in Tokyo.

"They are likely to make a stop,” Sakurai said. "They must be considering that yields will rise further if they go big on cutting bond purchases.”