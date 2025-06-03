The Bank of Japan will probably decide to stop reducing the amount of its government bond purchases in a plan for next fiscal year when authorities gather this month, as they eye a worrisome surge in JGB yields, according to a former BOJ board member.
Since last summer, the bank has been reducing its buying of government bonds by ¥400 billion ($2.8 billion) every quarter, but that process will come to a halt, former board member Makoto Sakurai said in an interview Monday in Tokyo.
"They are likely to make a stop,” Sakurai said. "They must be considering that yields will rise further if they go big on cutting bond purchases.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.